SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after getting pinned under a moving train on Tuesday.
Major Art Littlejohn said the incident happened on tracks along Crescent Avenue and South Forest Street around 11:30 a.m.
"According to witnesses, the train was stopped on the tracks for about 20 minutes prior to the incident," Littlejohn said in a news release. "As the pedestrian was crawling underneath, the train moved, resulting in the pedestrian being struck and subsequently trapped."
The victim is a 52-year-old man from Spartanburg, Littlejohn said.
