MARION, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Marion Police Department says they took a man into custody for multiple charges.
According to Police, they were called to respond to Rutherford Road in reference to a man inside that had active warrants for his arrest. Police say this was the second time officers responded to this address today. They say the first was for domestic related arguing.
Police say that once on scene, a woman was observed exiting the home. They say the woman informed officers that Jacob Daniel Cordell had ran upstairs inside the home. When they ask about weapons, they were advised that Cordell had possible access, says police.
According to police, they entered the home along with McDowell County Sheriff's Office Special Response Teams to search for Cordell.
Police mention he was found in a bedroom closet and taken into custody.
Cordell was charged with the following:
Felony Breaking and Entering
Felony Possession of Sch 2
Felony Probation Violation
Misdemeanor Larceny (2)
Resist Obstruct and Delay
He is being held at the McDowell County Jail with a $74,000 bond.
