UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union police said a man was charged with kidnapping and domestic violence after a woman was beaten and told officers the suspect had threatened to cut her up and feed her to his dogs.
Police said they met the victim at the Scotchman gas station on July 11 after she had escaped from Travis Horton.
According to the incident reports, the victim was sleeping when Horton woke her up, called her a liar, and began assaulting her.
The report states the victim, 36, was choked, kicked, and hit in the face, which knocked out one of her front teeth.
The victim said Horton, 38, also took her phone, wallet, and keys and would not let her leave, but she was able to escape went Horton went to get a beer.
Horton was arrested on Thursday.
MORE NEWS - Officials say COVID-19 situation on the verge of being "unmanageable" in the Upstate; urge the use of masks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.