ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – One person was injured after a shooting in Asheville Sunday, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Police were initially called to a home in the 10 block of W. Oakview Rd. early Sunday morning because of a noise complaint, but when officers got to the home, a shooting happened in which the man was shot and dozens left the home, according to the department.
When officers arrived, they saw 20-30 cars parked in the front yard of the home. Officers then saw 30-40 people run out of the house, get into their cars and drive away.
Officers said they heard three-to-five-gun shots.
Officers then found the man, who had been shot in the back. Officers helped the man as they waited for EMS to arrive, who then took the man to Mission Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
A small group of people told officers that the person who shot the man was one of the people that ran out of the house.
Officers say they’re now looking for a man with short dreads, around 5-foot-9 and known by the nickname, “Black.”
If you know anything about the shooting, you’re asked to call the department at 828-252-1110.
