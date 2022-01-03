GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help finding a man they say robbed a Greenville store at gunpoint, according to the Greenville Police Department.
The incident happened at the Family Dollar at 1001 Pendleton St. around 7:15 p.m. Dec. 28, according to the department.
Police say the man went into the store with a gun and took money form the register.
After he ran from the store, he carjacked a woman that was in the parking lot. Police later found the vehicle abandoned at the intersection of Anderson Road and Valentine Street.
Police say the man is approximately 6-feet-tall with a thin build. He was also wearing all black clothing, including a black apron/hoodie and a yellow glove.
No one was injured during the incident, however.
If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
