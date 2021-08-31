RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officers are searching for a man they say robbed a store at gunpoint Monday, according to the Forest City Police Department.
The incident happened at 74 Junction at 2582 College Ave. at 10:11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, according to the department.
A victim said a man pushed his way into the store and was gone when officers arrived.
Police say the suspect is a man who has an earring in his right ear, a black doo-rag, glasses, a white long sleeve shirt, skinny jeans, black shoes and a black mask.
If you know anything about the armed robbery, you’re asked to call Lt. Brandon Rothrock at 828-245-5555 or 828-286-2911.
