SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said a man who was stopped after a report of indecent exposure on Sunday along Daniel Morgan Avenue was wanted for arson out of North Carolina.
Police said they were responding to a call about man exposing himself in public when they encountered Derrick Bailey and, per an incident report, he reportedly told them he was experiencing a burning sensation due to a fungal infection. The incident report states Bailey also admitted to officers that he had used meth earlier in the day. When police asked Bailey if he needed an ambulance, he said yes.
While Bailey was being treated, police ran his name through the system and found that he had an outstanding warrant for arson out of Charlotte, NC and police there were willing to extradite.
After Bailey was treated at the hospital, he was booked into the county jail on a fugitive from justice charge.
