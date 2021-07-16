ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department announced Friday afternoon that they arrested a man accused of child sex crimes.
Earlier, NewSpring Church officials confirmed that the man was a previous employee for the church.
NewSpring Church officials say that the man, Christopher Neill Dunagan, is not currently on their staff. His employment ended prior to any criminal chargers were filed against him, according to NewSpring Church officials.
NewSpring Church officials add that law enforcement told them that the charges are in no way connected to the church.
Police said the 46-year-old Dunagan had an active warrant for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
MORE NEWS: More parents seeking tutors to fill pandemic learning gaps
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.