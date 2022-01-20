ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help finding a man wanted for felony larceny, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Devin James Douglas, 28, is wanted for three open warrants for felony larceny, according to the department.
The charges come from a theft incident on Bleachery Boulevard.
Police describe Douglas as being 5-foot-6 and 150 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has tattoos that include cards on his left wrist, a star on his left elbow, cross on his left calf, cross on his right calf and the number 5 on his right ankle.
Douglas is known to be in the area of Tunnel Road and Swannanoa River Road but may try to go back to Sylva.
If you’ve seen Douglas, or know where he is, you’re asked to call 828-252-1110.
