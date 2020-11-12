Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville said Thursday that a man who was wanted for multiple break-ins was arrested after breaking into a medical office.
Police said 26-year-old Daquian Sincere Jones of Asheville was arrested around 6 a.m. after he was accused of breaking into the Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care at 1201 Patton Avenue
Jones had been wanted on several outstanding warrants stemming from recent breaking and entering incidents: One from Sunday on Mills Gap Road in south Asheville on Sunday and another at The Pet Vet on Hansel Avenue early Wednesday morning.
