WEST PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) – West Pelzer police said a driver was arrested after leading officers on a chase which ended in a crash on SC 8.
West Pelzer police said officers clocked a vehicle going 51 in a 35 mph zone.
They attempted to pull the vehicle over, but a chase ensued. It ended near the Greenville County line when troopers said the vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole on private property.
Police said the driver, Tylor McConnell was charged with speeding, failure to stop for a blue light, no drivers license and seatbelt. McConnell is on probation and also has warrants out of Florida and Georgia.
Police said McConnell had very minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital after being checked by a paramedic.
