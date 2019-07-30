SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police are investigating after a man was shot, struck by a vehicle multiple times, hit with a piece of lumber, and beaten by multiple people, according to Spartanburg Police Department incident reports.
It happened late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
Police said they were called to West Main Street at High Point Road just after midnight and located the victim, who was taken to the hospital.
A witness told police the victim had been arguing with several people before he was struck twice by an unknown vehicle in two different parking lots. The witness said the victim was also hit with a 2x4 stud and beaten by several people.
Police said the victim had also been shot.
In another incident report, officers responded to an area around Arch Street just after 2 a.m. looking for the location where the shooting occurred.
Officers found five shell casings about 50 yards from the intersection of Arch and Wofford Streets.
Police said they later learned that the assault may be connected to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office investigation on Old Howard Gap Road in which the victim was accused of assaulting his mother. He had fled the scene before deputies arrived.
Spartanburg police said the victim told officers at the hospital that he had disrespected his mother and “got what he deserved,” and would not disclose who had attacked him.
