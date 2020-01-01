GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said they are investigating after a person was shot during a robbery attempt at an apartment building Calhoun Street on Wednesday.
Police said a man was in his garage just after noon when another man walked up and asked for money.
When the victim said he didn't have any money, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in his garage.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries. Police said the victim's injuries are not life threatening.
Police said they are in the early stages of the investigation and did not yet have description of the suspect to share.
Several officers and a K-9 were seen searching the nearby area Wednesday afternoon.
The area around the apartment building was also taped off with yellow crime scene tape while officers investigated and forensics crews collected evidence.
MORE NEWS - Police: Four arrested after gunfire in Greenwood; Multiple guns, bags of marijuana found
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.