SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police said they were investigating after a man was shot multiple times Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened on George Washington Carver Drive.
Police said the victim was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot at least twice. One of the wounds was to the leg.
The victim was taken to hospital by EMS.
Spartanburg police are also investigating another shooting at an apartment complex that injured a man early Wednesday morning.
That story: One man recovering following shooting at Spartanburg apartment complex
MORE NEWS - Hearts with Hands poised to send relief items after Hurricane Laura hits Gulf coast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.