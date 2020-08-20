Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - A situation in which Asheville police said a man barricaded himself on a city bus Thursday morning ended when police said the suspect charged at officers with a knife and was shot in return.
The incident unfolded on Hendersonville Road.
Police said they were called out around 10 a.m. to assist the Asheville Alcoholic Beverage Commission with a traffic stop on a city bus. The ABC informed police that a passenger on the bus had open ABC warrants.
After the bus was stopped, police said the suspect did not comply with the ABC officers and barricaded himself on the bus.
Crisis negotiators were then dispatched and the other passengers were safely evacuated.
"For 90 minutes, officers negotiated with the man to try and keep him from hurting himself,"APD's Christina Hallingse said in an email. "During that time, he was stabbing himself in the neck. The man then got off the bus, and charged the officers with a knife in his hand. APD officers used their tasers and shot the man."
Hallingse said the suspect, age 35, was taken to Mission Hospital. He was in critical but stable condition.
Hendersonville Road remains closed while the officer-involved shooting is being investigated.
