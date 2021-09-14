SENECA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Officers with the Seneca Police Department arrested a man who inappropriately touched a teen employee at a local grocery store Sunday.
Upon arrival to the grocery store, River Allen Argabright, was accused of touching a 16-year-old employee inappropriately and without consent, according to officers.
Officers said Argabright has been charged with assault and battery 2nd degree and is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center.
