UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union police said a man who goes by the street name “Pig Pen” was arrested and charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the neck.
The stabbing happened Sunday night around 11:30 at a home on Boyce Street.
Police said they found the 40-year-old victim on the back porch of a home. The porch was covered in blood and police said the victim was holding a towel to the left side of his neck, where he had been stabbed.
Police said they asked who stabbed him, and the victim told them it was a man he knew as “Pig Pen.”
Police were able to identify the suspect as Marcus Gist, 38, and tracked him down with help from a K-9 team.
