Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Spartanburg Police department say around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday they responded to a call for a robbery at a Spinx on W.O. Ezell Boulevard.
Officers say when they arrived they met with an employee of the store who told them a suspect approached him, pointing a gun and demanded money.
According the officers, the employee of the store told them the suspect was approximately 6'3" tall, slim, with a soft spoken voice.
The employee told police, according to reports, he opened the register for the suspect who he says took money from it and threatened to shoot him if he called police.
Officers say they reviewed security camera footage showing the suspect wearing a Carolina Panthers jacket with the hood up, black sunglasses, purple shirt over his face, black jeans, white shoes, and purple gloves.
The suspect, who according to police was in the store no more than 2 minutes, fled towards a Wells Fargo bank. Shortly after police say a dark colored sedan can be seen leaving towards a Wendy's restaurant.
Police reports state the manager of the Spinx told them that after leaving the store in Spartanburg, the same suspect robbed a Spinx in Lyman and Greer.
Police are still investigating the case.
