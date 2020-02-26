ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said they are searching for a suspect accused of stealing three pairs of shoes, valued at $2,400 a pair, from a store at gunpoint.
The armed robbery happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Sole82 on Merrimon Avenue.
“An employee who was closing up the store reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by a male wearing black clothing and a mask,” APD spokesperson Christina Hallingse said. “Officers set up a perimeter and utilized a K9 to attempt to track the suspect, but were unsuccessful.”
Police said the suspect stole three pairs of Nike SB Dunk Low Travis Scott sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
NOTE: Initially, police reported these shoes sell for $1,175 per pair. Police later sent out an update that the shoes are valued at approximately $2,400 per pair.
