GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a robbery at a Hardee's on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
According to the Greer Police Department, a suspect wearing a mask and hoodie entered the restaurant and demanded the manager open the safe.
Police say that the suspect, who had what appeared to have a long gun, took an undetermined amount of money and fled the scene.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office assisted with a K-9 but was unsuccessful in tracking the suspect. Forensics is currently processing the scene, according to police.
Greer PD says the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information call 864-848-2151
