GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a licensed massage therapist faces assault charges after women reported being inappropriately touched by him.
GPD says the incidents happened between December 2018 and June 2019 at Trade Street Massage on W. Stone Avenue. 70-year-old Anthony "Tony" Joseph Ruggiero, of Greer, was accused of the inappropriate touching during discounted "1-Hour Swedish Massages".
Warrants released by GPD show that the women allege Ruggiero pressed his hands against their genitals. One woman also stated he rubbed his own genitals against both of her hands.
Ruggiero was arrested and charged with three counts of 2nd degree assault and battery. He was later released from the county detention center after posting a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.
GPD says South Carolina Labor, Licensing, and Regulation has been notified along with the City of Greenville Revenue and Business License Division.
