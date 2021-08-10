LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - When ordering McNuggets, McDoubles, or a McChicken, you've likely never seen an option to order a "McTattoo" too.
But a Laurens fast food joint is now in hot water after transforming into a tattoo parlor this past Sunday. It's a change that definitely wasn't scheduled, and it's something law enforcement and health officials say was done illegally.
To the utter shock of residents in the Laurens community, a side of McTat was on the menu over the weekend, after customers who, curious why their drive-thru order was taking so long, pulled around to look inside of the McDonald's at 105 Fleming Street in the City of Laurens.
What they found shocked them. So they took a video.
That video, depicting what law enforcement says was an employee giving out a tattoo in the lobby of the McDonald's, instead of serving waiting customers, instantly went viral on social media.
In the video, the customers can be heard complaining that they've been waiting on their food while someone inside the McDonald's was allegedly getting a tattoo from someone who was supposed to be preparing their food.
You can clearly see one individual with gloves and a tattoo gun, working on the arm of another person sitting beside them.
Since being shared, the Laurens Police department has launched an investigation. Officers told FOX Carolina Monday that they conducted interviews in the afternoon, and were in the process of identifying those responsible. The police told our newsroom she expects the investigation to be concluded by Tuesday August 10th.
"I am SHOCKED," said Laurens resident and tattoo enthusiast Tiffany Lawson. "Like, um, I've seen some stuff here in Laurens County, but as far as this...just shocked."
"It's ridiculous man," said Colt Strickland. "It's ridiculous for the people who are doing it. For the people letting it happen."
For people like Strickland, an actual, licensed, tattoo artist, it's a slap in the face.
"It takes away from those of us who have worked hard to actually do this," he said angrily.
Strickland is the founder and owner of Forty Fifth Ink Studio, just a 4 minute drive from the McDonald's on Fleming. He told FOX Carolina he opened his shop in Laurens nearly a year ago, with the goal of being a clean, small town operation; the only tattoo shop within the city limits.
Strickland says--finding out about McD's makeshift parlor is an occasion he'd never want to memorialize in ink.
"That's so nasty and disgusting," Strickland said. "For the next person that comes in there--what if that was your kid and they got something on them just by eating their food on the table?"
"When you have a tattoo, you bleed," Lawson added. "And blood getting on the tables...people go in there to eat. It's very unsanitary."
FOX Carolina reached out to DHEC, who says the suspects in the video in question clearly violated multiple state health codes and regulations--and that the illegal Mickey D's shop was clearly being operated without proper licensing or certification of any kind.
Neighbors say: they'd be hard-pressed to eat at the McDonald's on Fleming St. in Laurens again any time soon.
FOX Carolina did reach out to the owner of that McDonald's franchise, who was not available for comment.
McDonalds' corporate office did release a statement to our newsroom, which reads in part:
"The conduct reported yesterday is not in line with the values of our organization or in line with our expectations for how our restaurants should be run. We are investigating this incident and will take the appropriate action."
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
