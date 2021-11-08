ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Police need your help finding three robbers who stole a street performer’s tip jar after violently throwing him to the ground, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Officers were sent to the 43 block of Patton Ave. Nov. 7 around 4 p.m. after the street performer was approached by three men who took his top jar, according to the department.
As the street performer went to grab the tip jar back, the men threw the performer to the ground. The performer was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment.
Two of the men are described as being white, one with sandy blonde hair, and one man being black, according to police. All three men were wearing black jackets, blue jeans and had masks on their faces.
If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call 828-252-1110 or submit an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.