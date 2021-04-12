Police Shooting Minnesota

Men jump on the hood of a police car after a family said a man was shot and killed by law enforcement on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

 Christian Monterrosa

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Police in a Minneapolis suburb where a Black man was fatally shot during a traffic stop say the officer who fired intended to use a Taser, not a handgun.

Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting as “an accidental discharge.” The man identified by relatives as 20-year-old Daunte Wright died Sunday in Brooklyn Center, a city of about 30,000 people on the northwest border of Minneapolis.

His death sparked violent protests, with officers in riot gear clashing with demonstrators into Monday morning. The Minneapolis area was already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.

(1) comment

avtx1300c
avtx1300c

Can't tell the difference between a tazer and a handgun? Special kind of stupid or big cover up..

Report Add Reply

