Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police and firefighters with the Boiling Springs Fire Department were called to the scene of a crash after a car drove into a business.
According to police, the crash happened around 10:52 a.m. at the Asian Delight Hibachi and Sushi on Pelham Road.
We're told there was only a minor injury in the crash and one person in the car had to be extracted.
We're told the crash is under investigation.
At this time we don't know what led up to the crash, but we'll update as soon as more information becomes available.
