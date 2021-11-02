ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department was able to find missing 13-year-old Aidan Young Tuesday.
Young was found safe around 10:53 a.m., according to police.
Aidan was last seen Monday in the Aston Park and Hillard Avenue area and was seen carrying a guitar case, according to police.
