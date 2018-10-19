ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police said Steve Anthony Sweat, a missing man, considered to be endangered, has been safely located.
Sweat went missing from Upstate Residential Care at 1302 South McDuffie Street. He was last seen Thursday around 11 a.m.
Sweat is 36 years old, 5’11” tall and weighs 206 pounds.
He was last seen on foot wearing black pants and a black sweat shirt. Police said he may have walked toward apartments off Concord Avenue. Police said they pinged his phone at noon on Friday near Hwy. 29 and Master’s Blvd.
Sweat suffers from Schizophenia and has not taken his medication within the past 24 hours, police said.
Police ask anyone who sees Sweat to call Sgt. Ethan Kaskin at 864-328-6576.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.