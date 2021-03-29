ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department are searching for a missing juvenile who is high functioning autistic.
Asheville PD says Harley Kendrick Booth was last seen getting off the school bus at Westview and Fairview in Asheville around 3:30 p.m.
Officers say he is wearing a blue hoodie or gray long sleeve and is carrying a pink duffel bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
