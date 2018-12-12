SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Seneca Police Department said Thursday a teen missing since December 9 has been found safe.
Police said they had been searching for Ta’liyah Ethridge, who was last seen on December 9 on Pine Forest Circle, when she left walking.
Ta’liyah is 5’04” tall, 115 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, burgundy pants, yellow and green shoes, and a red bandana.
On Thursday, police said officers found Ta’liyah and she was placed with a relative through a DSS safety plan.
