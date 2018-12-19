Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Spartanburg man with dementia who went missing Wednesday was safely recovered according to police.
Charles Daniel Means was last known to be possibly driving a white moped, wearing dark grey pants, a white shirt, grey jacket with red white and blue stripes and a black beanie hat.
Within one hour of posting the request for help to Facebook, Spartanburg police say he was found safe.
