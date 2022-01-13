GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help finding a missing woman, according to the Greenwood Police Department.
Christina Islam, 28 was last seen at Self Regional Healthcare Friday, Jan. 7, according to the department.
Police describe Islam being 5-foot-2 and around 125 lbs. She has dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt and gray pants.
If you’ve seen Islam or know where she is, you’re asked to call detectives at 864-942-8407 or 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.