GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said a moped rider is dead and another driver is in custody after a crash on Laurens Road Sunday night.
The crash happened at 8:50 p.m. police said.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said 46-year-old Ioannis George Tsanktakis of Lowndes Hill Road was riding a moped that was struck by a silver Nissan Altima that was turning from Laurens Road onto East Washington Street. Tsanktakis was transported to the Greenville Memorial Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.
"GPD officers observed that Mr. Tsanktakis suffered numerous injuries to include a severe head injury and possibly a broken leg," Greenville Police Department spokesman Donald Porter said. Monday.
Porter said eyewitnesses told police that the driver of the Altima failed to yield while turning onto Washington Street.
That driver was identified as Gabriel Martinez Perez, 60.
Perez was taken to the hospital. When he is released, Porter said Perez will be charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death and no state driver's license, first offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.