ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police said a suspect has identified after a hit-and-run crash injured two people who were riding on a moped Monday night.
Police said they were called to investigate the hit-and-run just after 11 p.m. on Hendersonville Road near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
When the officers arrived, they found a damaged moped and two males who had been riding on it injured.
Police said the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.
Both injured moped riders were taken to the hospital. Police said one was in critical condition on Tuesday.
The suspect’s vehicle was later located and the driver has been identified, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
