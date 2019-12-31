GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said two more houses were shot Monday night as officers continue to investigate a rash of drive-by shootings since Christmas Eve.
The latest shootings happened around 10:30 p.m. on Pelzer Street and Osborne Avenue.
“Officers were able to recover a stolen firearm at one location, but were unable to apprehend a suspect,” police said on Facebook Tuesday morning. “We will continue to investigate and pursue the people responsible for these shootings.”
Police are asking anyone who lives on those streets with outside surveillance cameras to check their cameras for any signs of suspicious activity and call (864) 942-8407 to reach the detectives’ office.
PREVIOUSLY - Greenwood police investigating six drive-by shootings
