ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police said Friday a woman has been arrested and charged with two counts of felonious child abuse after as a baby suffered serious burns.
Police said they began investigating on August 20 after they received a report of the baby’s injuries, which had been sustained in the child’s home several hours earlier.
The Family Justice Center and Social Services began an immediate investigation and said Friday that Tiyara Lanesha Locklear had been arrested.
Locklear is the baby’s mother, police confirmed. They said the baby is currently recovering.
