Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, officers with the Asheville Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Patton Avenue after reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle.
Police say when they arrived on scene around 10:37 a.m., officers located the driver of the motorcycle suffering from life threatening injuries.
Police say the driver was transported to Mission Hospital, but later died from his injuries.
The coroner identified the driver as 29-year-old Mark Evans Smith of Asheville.
At this time, officers with the Asheville Police Departments Traffic Safety Unit are still investigating the crash.
More news: Asheville police say 3 suspects wanted for an alleged assault at IHOP are now in custody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.