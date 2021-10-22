SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person has died following a crash in Spartanburg County, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
According to police, officers responded to the intersection of East Main Street and Allston Drive in reference to a car crash at 4:45 p.m.
Police say a motorcycle was traveling on East Main Street heading west towards downtown when it collided with a sedan attempting to turn left onto East Main Street from Moutview Drive.
Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died.
According to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office, 31-year-old Randall Keith Lowery was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m. at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update the article when we learn more.
