MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) - Myrtle Beach police said four people were taken into custody after a shooting Sunday night along Ocean Boulevard.
Police said several people injured during this incident are being treated at the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened just after 7:15 p.m. near Mr. Joe White Avenue.
Police said three of the suspects were in custody within 12 minutes of the call and the fourth shortly thereafter thanks to the city’s camera system.
“This act of reckless violence was committed with no regard for other visitors,” said Chief Prock in a news release. “This senseless behavior will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable.”
