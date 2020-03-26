ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson Police said multiple passengers from a city bus went to the hospital complaining of minor injuries after the bus was involved in a crash.
Police said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. between the Beltline Blvd and Miracle Mile.
The bus collided with a truck and the bus sustained some front-end damage, police said. The bike rack was also bent in the collision.
Police said none of the injuries are life-threatening.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: 2 charged with murder & kidnapping after missing woman found tied up with Christmas lights & buried in shallow grave
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.