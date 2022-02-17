EASLEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Multiple teens were arrested after an investigation for various charges including attempted murder, according to the Easley Police Department.
According to police, on Wednesday, Feb. 16 officers responded to the Preston Street and Ross Avenue area in Easley regarding reports of shots fired at around 5 p.m.
Police say they found several bullet casings upon arrival.
After they interviewed several witnesses, officers learned that three vehicles were involved in the incident, occupied by many teens between the ages of 15 and 17.
According to police, after an initial investigation, police made multiple arrests and the individuals have been charged with the following:
- attempted murder
- possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime
- discharging of a firearm within the city
- false information to police
- unlawful carrying of a firearm
- pointing and presenting a firearm
- discharging a weapon at or into a structure or dwelling.
Police say no injuries were reported because of the incident and the investigation is ongoing.
