CALHOUN FALLS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Calhoun Falls police sergeant said Tuesday that a murder suspect accused of cutting off an ankle monitor and feeling from home detention was arrested in North Carolina.
Sgt. David Simpson said that murder suspect, Robert Simpson, who was out on bond while he awaits trial in a 2019 killing in which a woman was stabbed to death inside her home.
Simpson was arrested Tuesday morning in Davidson County by the SLED Fugitive Task Force, NC SBI Fugitive Apprehension Team, and the Greensboro Police Department.
Police confirmed on November 19 that Martin had fled home detention.
Simpson said Martin now faces additional charges of tampering/destroying an electronic monitoring device, and larceny of firearms.
Martin is also expected to face additional charges from the solicitor's office.
Martin is expected to be returned to the Upstate by law enforcement later in the week.
