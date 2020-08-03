ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A man who the Asheville Police Department was wanted for a September 20189 shooting that killed 36-year-old man has turned himself in, officers said on Monday.
Police say Leon Bernard White, Jr. was shot on September 1, 2019 around 2 a.m. at Hillcrest Apartments. He unfortunately passed away at Mission Hospital.
An investigation into White's homicide began immediately.
Through their investigation, detectives identified a suspect as Khalid Sharif Walker, 41, of Woodland, North Carolina. He has been charged with first degree murder.
On Monday, police announced that Walker has turned himself in to deputies in Mecklenburg County on August 1.
Police said he will be transported back to Asheville to face the murder charge.
