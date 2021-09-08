GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A murder suspect wanted out of Greensboro, NC has been arrested, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
Malek Anthony Moore was arrested on East Market Street in Greensboro around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the department.
Moore was wanted for first-degree murder by the department for a homicide that happened at 2805 Patterson St. Friday, Sept. 3.
Moore was also being sought by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for a homicide that happened Monday, Sept. 6.
According to the FBI, Moore is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary in reference to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg investigation.
Moore has been identified in multiple violent offenses against strangers since Sept. 2, according to the FBI.
Moore is now at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.
