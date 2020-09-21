Duncan, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Duncan have arrested a man and charged him with voyeurism following an incident at a Cracker Barrel over the weekend.
According to police, a teenage girl spotted the suspect, later identified as 53-year-old Douglas Lane, looking under a stall in the women's bathroom at the Cracker Barrel on SC-290 in Duncan.
Police say the teen told her father who informed members of the staff at the restaurant.
According to officers, Lane tried to flee, but a group of individuals detained Lane and held him outside until police arrived.
Officers say while talking to the suspect, he complained of needing an inhaler. When officers allowed him to retrieve it from his car, they say the suspect's vehicle smelled of marijuana and officers spotted a bottle of green, leafy substance in the center console.
Lane was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and voyeurism first offense.
During Lane's bond hearing Monday afternoon, a prosecuting attorney for the solicitor's office told the judge that Lane has a criminal history dating back to 1984, which includes at least eight prior peeping-related convictions.
The prosecutor's office said Lane is also on North Carolina's sex offender registry.
A victim's advocate also spoke, relaying that the family of the victim felt that Lane was a menace to society and asked the judge to deny bond.
An attorney representing Lane asked for Bond, citing several health issues among the reasons.
The judge set a cash surety bond at $2,000 for Lane on the voyeurism charge and $1,000 for both drug offenses. The judge also ordered the suspect be placed on GPS-monitored home detention at a location in South Carolina.
Lane must also avoid contact with the victim and her family leading up to the trial.
Cracker Barrel's Media Relations Department released this statement on the incident:
We are aware of the incident that occurred at the Duncan, South Carolina Cracker Barrel on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
We take great pride in the fact that Cracker Barrel is known for being a home-away-from-home and providing a relaxed, comfortable, family-friendly environment. The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with the authorities in their ongoing investigation regarding this incident.
Because it is an ongoing investigation, any further inquiries or questions need to be referred to the local authorities.
