ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police said they have taken the naked man accused of breaking into several homes on Sunday assaulting residents of the homes into custody.
According to a release from the Asheville Police Department, the suspect was identified as 35-year-old James Cody Pickard. Police described Pickard as 5'6 weighing 155 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, a brown beard, and a tattoo on his upper right arm.
APD said that Pickard may be driving a gray Volkswagen Jetta.
Police also said Pickard has more than 20 open warrants and was previously charged with breaking and entering and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.
On Wednesday, Pickard was taken into custody.
