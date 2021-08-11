SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department have charged a man with indecent exposure after he was found to be naked in a tanning room at a Planet Fitness along W O. Etzell Blvd. while another person was using it, according to a police report and booking information.
According to the report, the manager of the Planet Fitness location reviewed security footage and noticed a man walk into the tanning area and remove all his clothes. The suspect was shortly after followed into the room by a woman.
According to a statement from the manager, the woman claimed she was unaware that the suspect was in the tanning room while she was in it.
The police report states that the suspect was also seen on camera inappropriately touching himself in the common area after he left the tanning area.
Police confirmed that the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Haven Creed Grant. is now in custody.
