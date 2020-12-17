SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police say one victim has died and another is in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. Now, SPD says they're looking for a teen suspect.
We first received confirmation from the county coroner's office that the scene unfolded along James. H. Young Street and Mary J. Clement Street, confirming response just before 3:45 p.m. However, more details about the shooting were not immediately available.
Maj. Art Littlejohn with Spartanburg PD later confirmed they responded to the scene just after 3 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Littlejohn confirms two people were found shot, but did not disclose condition. There is no one in custody, and Littlejohn says there is no suspect description as of now.
Littlejohn later confirmed the death of one victim, along with the hospitalization of the other. According to Littlejohn, witnesses flagged officers down and showed them to the scene. One victim was found lying in the driveway and the other in seated inside a car. The man sitting inside the car was hospitalized, but the man who was on the driveway died on scene.
The man who died was later identified as 40-year-old Terrell Antonio Cohen of Spartanburg.
Later Thursday night, SPD identified a suspect in the shooting: 17-year-old Jolyne Shamor Nijer Rector-Mills of Spartanburg. He's charged with murder and still not in custody as of writing.
The investigation is ongoing, and SPD is asking anyone with information to call in a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065.
