HIGH POINT, NC (FOX Carolina)- A North Carolina couple was charged after they allegedly didn't get medical treatment for their newborn and then tried to get rid of his body, according to the High Point Police Department.
Officer worked with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office and identified the suspects as 21-year-old Olivia N. Billington from Statesville and 19-year-old Alex H. Best from Statesville. Officers said Billington gave birth to the child in High Point, but allegedly neither parent sought medical treatment for the child.
Best and Billington were both charged with felony concealment of death, according to officers.
Officers said on September 7, the Special Victims Unit found an infant that was buried in Iredell County. Detectives reported to the location and began an investigation after they determined that the incident was connected to High Point.
The child died and Best took his body to his home and buried it on the property, officers said. An autopsy was performed on the child, but the cause of death was inconclusive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.