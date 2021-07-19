ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department need help finding a man who accused of violently assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.
According to the department,19-year-old Robyn Eugene Burgin, Jr. violently assaulted his pregnant girlfriend Sunday.
Burgin is described as 5-foot-10 and 160 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
In addition to an open warrant for felony probation violation, police said Burgin is charged with the following:
- Battery of an unborn child
- Assault by strangulation
- Breaking & entering with intent to terrorize
- Damage to property
- Interfere with emergency communications
Anyone with information on where Burgin is asked to call 911 or call the department at 828-252-1110.
Police also ask that you do not approach Burgin if you see him.
