ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department need help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
Nevaeh Blaze Rollins was last seen July 13 near Chile Avenue, according to police.
Rollins is described by police to have shoulder-length red hair, blue eyes and weighs around 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and an oversized black hooded sweatshirt. She also has a tattoo of the outline of a car on her back left shoulder.
Anyone with information on Rollins' whereabouts is asked to call the department at 828-252-1110.
